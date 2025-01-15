How Much Could Chris Godwin and Lavonte David Cost the Buccaneers This Offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few decisions to make this offseason — in fact, the Bucs have 19 free agents to make a decision on this offseason. They won't bring all of those free agents back (they may let go of more than they retain, even) but there are two big ones that they'll be paying extra attention to — wideout Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David.
Spotrac estimated just how much it may take per year to retain two of Tampa Bay's stars — and how that compares to their previous deals:
LB Lavonte David — $6.7 Million
Lavonte David has been on one-year contracts since last year, when he signed a $4.5 million deal in 2023 — he's now finished playing on his $8.5 million deal in 2024 and must be re-signed again. David is liable to retire at any point now, but if he does wish to come back to Tampa Bay, he could do so on a one-year deal once again. Spotrac estimates that this would be worth around $6.7 million for 2025, which would be higher than his 2023 deal and lower than his 2024 deal.
WR Chris Godwin — $22.5 Million
Chris Godwin, of course, will be much more expensive — and unlike Lavonte David, who is most likely to come back to Tampa Bay if he had a few choices, Godwin is young enough to entertain other suitors. Spotrac estimates that Godwin could cost a yearly salary of $22.5 million, which would be more than Mike Evans is currently making at $20.5 million. Godwin has been playing on a three-year, $20 million contract he signed in 2022.
Godwin was having an All-Pro-caliber season in 2024 before dislocating his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the year. He'll want to be back in Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers will want him back, too, but between his injury and the fact that he turns 30 in two years, both sides will have a lot to think about this offseason.
