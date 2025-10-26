How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stay on the road for a crucial NFC South clash against the New Orleans Saints, looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football and close out the first half of the season on a high note before their bye week.
Tampa Bay continues to struggle through key injuries but remains in the thick of the NFC playoff race, while New Orleans aims to gain ground in the division and any sort of momentum with a home victory. Fans can expect a hard-fought, physical matchup between two rivals hungry to prove themselves at the season's midway point.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
• Date: Sunday, October 26th
• Kickoff Time: 4:05 PM EST
• Location: New Orleans, Louisiana | Caesars Superdome
What channel is Buccaneers vs Saints on?
The Buccaneers-Saints game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Saints live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Saints Radio Network (WWL 105.3 FM in New Orleans)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Saints betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers -4.5
• Over/Under: 46.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -225, Saints +185
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Saints preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New Orleans for a pivotal NFC South clash with the Saints, eager to rebound after a tough loss to the Detroit Lions and head into their bye week with momentum.
Tampa Bay continues to navigate significant injuries, most notably to star wideout Mike Evans, who will be sidelined for the majority of the rest of the regular season. Additionally, multiple offensive and defensive contributors remain limited. Meanwhile, the Saints will be without key secondary players and are trying to steady their rotation heading into this divisional test.
On the field, the Buccaneers' defense will look to neutralize the matchup threat of Alvin Kamara in the passing game while putting pressure on quarterback Spencer Rattler and limiting top receiver Chris Olave.
With playoff implications and division standings on the line, this game promises to be a physical, hard-hitting battle where depth and execution should determine who gains the upper hand.
