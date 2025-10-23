Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield takes shot at Saints ahead of Week 8 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield almost certainly has no love for any of his NFC South rivals — they are division rivals, after all. But he's been known to have a particular dislike for the New Orleans Saints, and he made that very clear once again on Wednesday when speaking to the media.
Mayfield was asked about a particular comment on the Pardon My Take podcast earlier in the offseason about how much he hates the Saints, the team Tampa Bay is set to face for the first time in Week 8 this Sunday. He made sure to double down on that comment, affirming his dislike for the team, and he also threw an accusation their way while he was at it.
"Hasn't exactly been clean play from their part when we play them," Mayfield said. "It's a physical game, you expect it, it is what it is."
Baker Mayfield's dislike for the Saints makes sense
Mayfield's accusation, at least from his point of view, is certainly not unfounded.
Mayfield played the Saints twice in 2023 (as one does with division rivals) during his first year as a Buccaneer. He was already familiar with the NFC South from his time with the Carolina Panthers, but he got a healthy dose of the Saints when he was hit late in the pocket once in both games during that season. He went 1-1 against the Saints that year, but he certainly hasn't forgotten those hits.
Tampa Bay and New Orleans' rivalry was non-existent for quite some time, as the Bucs were not a competitive football team for years. That all changed when Tom Brady came to town, though, and since the Buccaneers defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs to move on and eventually win the Super Bowl, the rivalry has been fierce.
Mayfield has fit in to Tampa Bay immediately since arriving, and one thing he and the team's fans share in common is their dislike for the Saints. The two teams will tilt once again at 1 p.m. on Sunday in New Orleans for the first of two divisional matchups.
