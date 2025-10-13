Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield receives NSFW message from NBA superstar
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a dogfight with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what was an intriguing matchup between two very talented, but very injured 4-1 football teams.
When it was all said and done, the Buccaneers prevailed at home behind their star quarterback, Baker Mayfield. And as each week passes, Mayfield continues to earn praise and respect from different football fans around the world.
From one superstar to another
It appears as though Baker's supporters extend just beyond the realm of football, though, as legendary NBA superstar, Kevin Durant felt compelled to chime in with a NSFW reaction during the game.
Based on the timing of Durant's tweet, it isn't hard to figure out why Durant decided to express his respect for Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield, at it again
In the third quarter, a gritty drive led by Mac Jones resulted in the fourth field goal of the game by kicker, Eddy Pineiro, which allowed the 49ers to close the gap to one point on the Buccaneers, then trailing by a score of 20-19.
To make matters worse for Tampa Bay, star rookie WR Emeka Egbuka had just been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury. As a result of sudden Egbuka's departure, the Bucs were all of a sudden without each of their top four wide receivers, as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan were all unavailable with various injuries.
However, if we've learned anything from watching the Buccaneers play football this season, it's that adversity is like fuel for their quarterback, Baker Mayfield. And it didn't take long for Baker to provide a major jolt to his offense.
With 4:21 remaining in the 3rd quarter, and the Buccaneers facing a 3rd-and-14, the Bucs' QB did what he's done so many times already this season, and took matters into his own hands. Or legs, rather.
Mayfield somehow evaded a barrage of 49ers defenders, and with just a glimmer of daylight in sight, managed to squeeze his way between them before finding some space in the open field. But with more defenders yet to come, Baker lowered his shoulder and imposed his will in order to dive beyond the marker to provide his team with a much-needed fresh set of downs.
Naturally, the impressive scramble made it's way around social media just moments after it happened, with fans all around the world, including Kevin Durant, taking some time to express their respect for Mayfield's will and determination.
Durant's respect for Mayfield is all the more genuine when you consider the fact that Durant is a University of Texas alumni, and his Longhorns faced off against Mayfield's Sooners on Saturday in the annual Red River Rivalry matchup.
Maybe if Texas had lost that football game the day prior, KD wouldn't have been so eager to shower a former Sooner with so much praise. Or maybe he would have regardless? We'll never know. But one we do know is that Baker Mayfield appears to have earned himself another supporter in the form of future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Kevin Durant.
