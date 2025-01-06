Jets Request to Interview Former Buccaneers Quarterback for Head Coach Vacancy
Brian Griese played 11 years in the NFL as a quarterback, spending three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2004-05 and again in 2008.
In those seasons, he produced a 12-9 record, leading the Buccaneers in passing for nearly 5,000 yards and throwing 32 touchdowns.
Now, as the New York Jets set out to find their next head coach, the former Tampa Bay quarterback may be getting his chance to land the gig.
The Jets are set to interview Griese for their vacant head coach position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Griese's 2008 season with the Bucs was his last as an active quarterback in the league, and after he retired from playing he jumped into broadcast telivision with ESPN, eventually carving out a two-year run as part of the network's Monday Night Football program team.
In 2022, Greise met with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and from there became the team's quarterbacks coach, the position he's served in during the past three seasons.
Here's how Griese has done there, according to his bio on the 49ers' team site:
"In his first year as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco saw three starting quarterbacks during the season, with rookie QB Brock Purdy becoming the team's starter in Week 13. The 49ers offense remained explosive, as the team ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per game (365.6) and averaged 5.9 yards per play, the fourth-highest mark in the league."
Griese's role in the success San Francisco has had will help his cause as will his history of being in the league as the son of an NFL quarterback, player, broadcaster, and now coach.
