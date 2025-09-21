Jets' first-round pick ruled out before Buccaneers game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of injuries when they face the New York Jets, but the Jets aren't necessarily doing much better on that front as they head to Tampa Bay to play the Bucs in Week 3.
The Buccaneers are dealing with multiple injuries to their offensive line — they'll have three of five starters out and the two that are healthy playing out of position — but the Jets have their own problems, They'll have a few players out, including starting edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.
Jermaine Johnson out for Jets vs. Buccaneers
Johnson, whom the Jets drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, tore his Achilles last year two games in. He is still recovering from that Achilles injury, so he won't be playing against the Buccaneers. The Jets would have been able to take advantage of Tampa Bay's beaten-up offensive line if he was ready to play, but unfortunately, Johnson, who had 7.5 sacks in 2023, will not be.
That isn't it for the Jets, though. Wideout Josh Reynolds will also miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury, and safety Tony Adams was also ruled out on Saturday. This is on top of quarterback Justin Fields not being able to play due to a concussion he suffered against the Buffalo Bills, which means that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to play against the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers would be in a prime position to take advantage of this if they weren't dealing with so many injuries of their own. But since they are, this will be a tough back-and-forth between the Bucs and Jets. There is some good news for the Bucs on that front, though — wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, is set to play.
