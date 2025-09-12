Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka previews Week 2 vs. Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka hopes to continue making an impact on the offensive side of the ball.
The No. 19 overall pick from this year's NFL Draft scored a touchdown in his pro debut as the Bucs pulled out a 23-20 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Egbuka is getting ready to face off against the Houston Texans, whom he praised in a recent press conference.
"They have two amazing pass rushers on the outside, a great defensive back room — one of the highest paid guys and rightfully so," Egbuka said.
"I think [Derek] Stingley [Jr.] is an amazing player. [They have] safeties who come downhill, they hit, they make tackles. From watching film, the way that they play the game from the top-down, they play the game with emphatic energy. They play as a unit, so we have to match that as a team. I have no concerns about the way that we play the game — we play the game very hard — I think it is going to be a traditional football matchup in that sense."
READ MORE: Crucial Buccaneers offensive player doesn't practice Thursday ahead of Week 2
Egbuka previews tough Texans matchup
Egbuka will have a tough task against the Texans with a secondary that has a knack for trying to generate turnovers. Having Mike Evans (and potentially Chris Godwin) on the field will put Egbuka on lesser matchups, which could help the rookie out of Ohio State shine.
If Egbuka can have another strong game against the Texans, it will solidify him as one of the top offensive rookies to watch from around the league.
Egbuka and the Bucs are continuing to prepare for their Monday Night Football contest against the Texans. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside NRG Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ABC, ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency