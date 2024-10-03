Key Matchups to Watch in Bucs vs. Falcons Game in Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a strong start in 2024. Currently sitting at the top of the NFC South standings with a 3-1 record, the Buccaneers are hoping to gain a strangle hold on the South with their first divisional game of the season taking place in Atlanta on Thursday night.
The Falcons were the favorites to win the division coming into this season, but the Bucs have looked like the better team early in the season. Tonight will be a great test for both squads, as the winner of this game will be on top of the NFC South division. Let's dive into some of the key matchups that we expect to have a significant impact on which team that is.
READ MORE: BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Mike Evans vs. A.J. Terrell
Just four games into the season, Mike Evans has already accounted for 3 touchdowns. Not a bad start by any means. That said, he’s only registered a total of 214 receiving yards. As it stands, Evans is not on pace to extend his incredible record of consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons. ESPN projects Evans to finish the year with 910 yards, almost 100 short of the mark. That could change with just one big game, though. And there’s no question that Todd Bowles, Liam Coen, and Baker Mayfield all understand the importance of getting Evans more involved in the offense. Not for Evans’ historical conquests, but because they’re fully aware that the Buccaneers’ offense is at its best when Mike Evans is making plays.
On the other side, earlier this offseason Atlanta signed their star cornerback, A.J. Terrell, to a four-year, $81 million deal. It’s a huge investment in a 25-year old player who the Falcons believe is still improving. With his new deal, Terrell is the second-highest paid corner on an annual basis, making over $20 million per year. His guaranteed money ($68.5 million) represents the largest ever given to a cornerback on a four-year contract. The Falcons front office was well aware that in order to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the top dog in the NFC South, they will need to be able to slow down the Bucs’ dynamic receiving duo. It’s obvious they believe that A.J. Terrell is a critical part of that plan.
On Thursday night, we expect Mike Evans to be extra motivated for a variety of reasons. Not just because he’s facing a divisional opponent, not just because he’s playing in prime time, but because he knows in order to continue his historic streak of 1,000 yard seasons, he’s going to need to start piling up some yardage. Terrell knows that if he’s able to contain Mike Evans in this game, he’ll be proving to his teammates, coaches, and front office that he’s worth every penny they paid him this offseason.
YaYa Diaby vs. Kaleb McGary
YaYa Diaby has quietly been having an excellent sophomore season in 2024. Despite only registering 1 sack so far this year, Diaby is near the top of the league in pressures. Once considered a raw prospect with impressive size, athleticism, and power, Diaby is continuing to refine his pass rushing arsenal. One new wrinkle has been his successful implementation of an inside counter move, as opposed to just trying to bull rush through offensive linemen or beat them with speed off the edge. This new addition to Diaby’s tool box has already made him more unpredictable as a pass rusher, and chances are it won’t just result in more pressures, but more sacks as well.
Kaleb McGary, who missed last week’s game with an MCL sprain, will be back in the lineup and ready to roll on Thursday vs. the Bucs. This is a big development for Atlanta, who needs their best offensive linemen on the field in order to keep Kirk Cousins out of harm’s way. McGary, a former first round pick, is a reliable veteran with the ability to square off against bonafide pass rushers without a ton of assistance. This is why Atlanta rewarded him with a new 3-year contract in 2023.
Playing through an injury is one thing. Having to do so against an edge rusher as powerful and athletic as YaYa Diaby is another. If McGary struggles with containing Diaby early in this game, then the Falcons are going to need to find ways to send help. If they don’t, there’s a good chance Diaby will be able to turn some of those pressures into sacks. If McGary manages to contain Diaby all by himself? Then the Falcons have one less problem to worry about, and a more realistic path to winning this game.
Baker Mayfield vs. Kirk Cousins
Who are we kidding? Whichever quarterback plays better in this game is more than likely going to come out on the winning side. Although Kirk Cousins is still working his way back to full health from that torn achilles that sidelined him most of last season, he’s still a savvy quarterback with the potential to put up a lot of points. There’s no shortage of receiving weapons in Atlanta either, which only makes his job easier. It’s worth mentioning that Cousins hasn’t looked to get outside the pocket and throw on the run much this season — something he’s done with regularity when he’s at his best — and his new OC, Zac Robinson, seems content to keep it that way, at least for now.
We all know that Baker Mayfield is a guy who prefers to play with a chip on his shoulder. I can’t imagine the Atlanta Falcons being named the favorites to win the NFC South Division entering this season — simply because they signed Kirk Cousins — sits too well with Baker. Of course winning this game by any means necessary will be his primary objective, but Mayfield is a prideful competitor. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a little extra spin on his throws in this game. Does that mean he’ll be able to execute better than the quarterback on the opposite sideline? Not necessarily.
Both the Buccaneers and Falcons have highly capable quarterbacks at the helm, and both of those guys have plenty of highly talented weapons to work with. Whichever one of these two quarterbacks is able to remain calm under pressure, throw with anticipation and accuracy when targeting those weapons, while at the same time avoiding turnovers, is more than likely to arise the victor.