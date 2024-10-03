BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
All the hype this offseason surrounding the NFC South and its potential winner was geared towards the Atlanta Falcons with their new coaching staff and acquisition of Kirk Cousins in free agency. For some reason, everyone decides to cast the Buccaneers away in the offseason just for them to prove themselves once the season begins.
The season is now past its first quarter and the Buccaneers currently sit alone atop the NFC South standings and will get their first divisional game tonight when they face off against said Falcons on Thursday Night Football from Atlanta.
Most of our staff has muddled their way to a respectable record predicting the Buccaneers' games this season, so let's take a peek at who they are taking for tonight's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
READ MORE: 5 Bucs Players Ruled Out vs. Falcons
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
It's a short week for both the Bucs and the Falcons when they play each other on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away from the importance of this game. All games are important, but divisional games matter all that much more as teams look to make the playoffs.
The Buccaneers won't be sleepwalking or looking ahead of this matchup like they did against the Broncos a couple of weeks back, but one thing that remains true is they are still dealing with a multitude of injuries with numerous players already being ruled out.
I do believe that the Buccaneers have the better overall roster (when healthy), and might even have the better team right now. However, with the Bucs still not back to health at important positions I can see them dropping this one to Atlanta who won't be in nearly as bad of shape and are starting to find their stride after early Week 1 struggles. Add in the fact that this game is being played in Atlanta on short rest and I will give the slight nod to the Falcons in a tough-fought game.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-3
Falcons 24, Buccaneers 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Bucs will probably keep this one close. Both teams are coming off a short week, and while both are banged up, Tampa Bay has been the best team in the NFC South through four weeks. I wouldn't be surprised if the Bucs dropped this game to Kirk Cousins, who plays well against Cover 2 and Cover 4, and a great Atlanta rushing attack, but for now, I'll bet on them to steal one in Atlanta with a high-powered offense and improving run game themselves.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-3
Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Before the season kicked off, this was a loss for me. Not because I thought the Falcons saw a better team, more so the fact that it’s a divisional rival on the road on a short week and I figured the Bucs would be coming off a very physical game against the Eagles. Whelp, the Falcons have had their fair share of struggles and have eeked out two wins by a margin of just three points. Kirk Cousins does not look like the same player prior to his injury, and their offensive line is dealing with key injuries.
On the defensive side of the ball, their secondary has been a strong point and limiting passing yards, but their run defense, third down defense, and inability to pressure the quarterback have ranked near the bottom of the league.
READ MORE: Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Bucs, meanwhile, have shown they can win a variety of ways and bounce back from adversity. They have one of the better passing offenses in the NFL and their defense has played phenomenal even without key starters lost to injury. I still think this will be a difficult game for the Bucs, being a divisional game on a short week, but this feels like a winnable game.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-2
Buccaneers 20, Falcons 17
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their first opportunity to face an NFC South Divisional opponent this week, and it’s a stand-alone game in prime time. The bad news? They’re without a bunch of their best players at a variety of key spots.
Aside from their loss to Denver, Todd Bowles’ group has proven to be resilient. If they can manage to escape Atlanta with a win, they’ll have an early stranglehold on a division they’ve won each of the last three seasons.
If Baker Mayfield can outplay Kirk Cousins, I think the Bucs come out on top. And with Cousins still not looking 100% while getting used to a new offensive system and Baker settling into a groove with Liam Coen calling the plays, I think that’s exactly what happens.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-2
Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
With only one blunder thus far, the Buccaneers have looked strong through four weeks of play. Baker Mayfield has remained sharp and the team's offense looks dynamic to support a stout defense. Tampa Bay will build on their NFC South lead by defeating a division rival in Week 5.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-1
Buccaneers 27, Falcons 23
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Teams and players tend not to like playing on Thursday night because most injuries per game seem to happen that night. Well, the Buccaneers told Thursday Night Football to hold their beer and instead of risking getting serious injuries to members of the roster, they’re just going to make a bunch of them inactive. Still, I think the Bucs can come away with the critical division win on Thursday Night Football and come out of it hopefully a little bit healthier before next week's week six match-up.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-1
Buccaneers 24, Falcons 17
READ MORE: Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Atlanta Falcons
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Buccaneers bounced back in a big way with a blowout victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense was clicking on all cylinders while the defense held the Eagles scoreless for the majority of the first half. It was the type of game that Tampa Bay needed after a performance to forget the previous week.
Next up is a crucial divisional matchup on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is off to a 2-2 start but has started to play better over the past three weeks. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is beginning to settle in with a variety of weapons such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts around him.
Atlanta has a lot of hype following the offseason but Tampa Bay has won the NFC South three consecutive years for a reason. I’m expecting the Buccaneers to pull off a close victory with some second-half heroics from Baker Mayfield.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-2
Buccaneers 21, Falcons 17
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination
• Bucs Climb Back Into The Top 10 In Week 5 Power Rankings
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons