NFL Insider Predicts Massive Season for Yaya Diaby
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thin at edge rusher — this much is known. The room could still be a solid unit if one particular player has a big year, however, and the NFL Network's Peter Schrager is counting on exactly that to happen in 2024.
Schrager has been going over his list of 10 breakout candidates for the 2024 season on the NFL's Good Morning Football, and a Buccaneers player made the top 5, coming in at No. 4. Schrager's pick for that position is outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, who had 7.5 sacks last year in his rookie season.
"What do you do this season? Here's my bold take — Yaya Diaby will have 15 sacks this season," Schrager said. "One of my favorite players. Calijah Kancey, also a draft pick from last year, working the inside, Vita Vea working the inside, and of course you got Yaya [Diaby]... Yaya Diaby is a breakout player."
Diaby hasn't been practicing recently after going down with an ankle injury in training camp, but thankfully, it was merely a high-ankle sprain and he's expected to be ready in time for Tampa Bay's Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders. As Schrager said, having the pass-rushing help of Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea could also further benefit Diaby this year.
The Buccaneers will likely see Diaby on the field when they take on the Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels on Sept. 8 for Week 1 of the NFL season.
