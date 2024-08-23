Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Extend Star Defensive Player
The Atlanta Falcons have had a heck of an offseason. No matter which way you slice it, the dirty birds have done an exceptional job of adding high-quality talent to their roster through free agency, trade, and the draft.
Now, it appears as though Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has shifted his focus toward ensuring his team’s home grown talent will remain a key part of that roster-building formula as well.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Atlanta Falcons had signed their star cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year, $81 million deal which includes a record-setting $65.8 million guaranteed. Those guarantees represent the largest ever given to a cornerback on a four-year deal.
With this new contract, Terrell becomes the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of annual salary, as he is set to earn $20.25 million per season.
Fontenot selected Terrell in the first round back in 2019 with the 16th overall selection. Still just 25 years of age, Terrell — a second-team All-Pro in 2021 — is one of the league’s brightest stars at the position. That said, it’s worth noting that Terrell hasn’t secured an interception since that 2021 season.
This contract extension comes on the heels of a busy couple of weeks for Atlanta. After trading for talented veteran pass rusher, Matthew Judon, Atlanta followed that up by coming to terms with one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market, signing versatile safety Justin Simmonsto a 1-year deal.
These moves were preceded by a huge splash at the beginning of free agency when Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract.
Atlanta is all in. And at least on paper, they’ve got a roster that is loaded with talent. Which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their hands full if they hope to win their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title.
