Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Extend Star Defensive Player

The Atlanta Falcons have been extremely aggressive this offseason as they continue to fortify their roster with talented pieces all over the field.

Collin Haalboom

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons have had a heck of an offseason. No matter which way you slice it, the dirty birds have done an exceptional job of adding high-quality talent to their roster through free agency, trade, and the draft.

Now, it appears as though Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has shifted his focus toward ensuring his team’s home grown talent will remain a key part of that roster-building formula as well. 

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Atlanta Falcons had signed their star cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year, $81 million deal which includes a record-setting $65.8 million guaranteed. Those guarantees represent the largest ever given to a cornerback on a four-year deal.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Praises Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield

With this new contract, Terrell becomes the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of annual salary, as he is set to earn $20.25 million per season. 

Fontenot selected Terrell in the first round back in 2019 with the 16th overall selection. Still just 25 years of age, Terrell — a second-team All-Pro in 2021 — is one of the league’s brightest stars at the position. That said, it’s worth noting that Terrell hasn’t secured an interception since that 2021 season. 

This contract extension comes on the heels of a busy couple of weeks for Atlanta. After trading for talented veteran pass rusher, Matthew Judon, Atlanta followed that up by coming to terms with one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market, signing versatile safety Justin Simmonsto a 1-year deal. 

These moves were preceded by a huge splash at the beginning of free agency when Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract. 

Atlanta is all in. And at least on paper, they’ve got a roster that is loaded with talent. Which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their hands full if they hope to win their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaching Staff Ranked Low By ESPN

Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens

• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024

• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp

• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'

Published
Collin Haalboom

COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News