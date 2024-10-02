5 Bucs Players Ruled Out vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be shorthanded when they go to Atlanta on Thursday night to play the Falcons.
The team released its injury report on Wednesday, and five players won't be playing. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and wide receivers Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion) are out. The good news for Tampa Bay is that no one else is even questionable, so everyone else on the comically large injury report will be good to go on Thursday night.
Luke Goedeke will be missing his fourth game in concussion protocol, which is similar to a situation former Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet went through in 2020 when he missed three straight games. He has yet to clear concussion protocol and will have 10 extra days to do it after Tampa Bay plays Atlanta.
Todd Bowles told media on Wednesday that Calijah Kancey would have had a shot to play if the game were on Sunday, but it isn't — that would put him in line to play against the New Orleans Saints to make his regular season debut. Bowles mentioned that this may not be the case for Antoine Winfield Jr., though, so it may be a bit before he returns to the fold.
