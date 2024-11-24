Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Giants
From here on out, every game is a must-win game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With their playoff hopes dependent on a stretch run, a win this Sunday against the New York Giants is paramount to start the second half of their season. All the normal tropes apply to this game — stop the run, protect the ball and the quarterback, be efficient in the red zone and on third down and score early and often. If the Bucs can do all those things and follow my keys to cannon fire, step one of the post-bye turnaround will be underway with a Bucs victory coming out of New York.
Get Mike Evans Involved Early And Often
Mike Evans is back and the Bucs need him in the worst way. Over the last three games Tampa Bay's wide receivers have just 18 receptions for a paltry 256 yards. Not good. Tight end Cade Otton and backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving have stepped up in Evans' absence, but having the future Hall of Famer back will do wonders for the offense. Liam Coen has schemed up the offense to survive the losses of Evans and Chris Godwin still averaging over 20 points per game. But with Evans back in the fold, the offense can hopefully get back closer to the 30 points a game they were averaging before the injuries.
It will be important to get Evans going early against the Giants. He stated on several occasions he wants the ball in the first drive to get his "juices going" and coming off an injury he needs to touch the ball on one of the first three plays. Evans has scored a touchdown in each of his last five outings against the Giants, including an eight reception, 190-yard performance capped off with three scores in 2019. He has 30 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. Getting Evans involved at the beginning of the game and targeting him frequently, especially matched up on Deonte Banks should be a recipe for success.
Run, Run, Run
The Giants have had a porous run defense all season, allowing 147 yards per game, good for fourth most in the league. The Bucs, on the other hand, have found success running the ball this year. Behind the three-headed monster of Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay boasts the 10th-best rushing attack averaging 125 yards a game. They outran the league's top run defenses in the Chiefs and Ravens in those matchups and put up an astounding 277 yards against the Saints, who have a better run defense than New York.
If the Bucs can establish the ground game early, that will open up things for Evans to do what he has routinely done against the Giants in what looks like a mismatch Tampa Bay can exploit on paper. Getting Tucker more involved is something Coen has said he needs to do a better job of and this screams like a game the Bucs can get an early lead and run the Giants into submission.
Put The Pressure On Devito
Tommy DeVito isn't a rookie quarterback and he has plenty of experience dating to last season, where he made six starts going 3-3 in those contests. In nine appearances in 2023, he threw for 1,101 yards for eight scores and three interceptions. However, he was sacked 37 times and struggled when he felt the presence of a pass rush.
Going into their bye week, the Bucs had the most sacks in the NFL since Week 4 as the pass rush, especially along the interior, has come alive. The Bucs still need more production from their edge rushers, but if they can put pressure on DeVito and force him into mistakes or forced sacks it will go a long way towards a Bucs victory.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Giants
• Starting Buccaneers Defensive Back Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Giants
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft