Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Giants
It's now or never for the Buccaneers as they start the second half of their season. The schedule lightens up, and after the bye week, they are well-rested and return several key playmakers on both sides of the ball. Though the offense has performed well in Mike Evans' absence, the receiving corps has struggled to make an impact. With his return to the lineup, the Bucs offense should be more explosive and less predictable leading to big plays.
On defense, the team gets a boost in the secondary with the return of cornerback Jamel Dean. A hodgepodge of players has been filling in for him with middling results. Dean's speed and toughness in the run game have been missed, and they should help improve the defense, including the pass rush.
The Giants have a formidable front seven and are second in the league in sacks but have just one interception on the season. They boast a good pass defense besides being younger on the back end and are strong on third down and in the red zone. However, the offense has been subpar struggling in almost every category that matters. With the release of Daniel Jones New York is hoping to find some success behind new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Top Players On Offense
WR Malik Nabers
Nabers has been one of the bright spots in a tough season for the Giants. The sixth overall pick in this year's draft has lit up defenders throughout the season. He has 61 receptions for 607 yards and three scores with 204 of his yards coming after the catch. The 6'0", 200-pound receiver is an elite route runner and is excellent at tracking the ball down the field. Nabers has elite speed and athleticism and while he mostly lines up outside, he has the versatility to bump into the slot as well. The Bucs will need to bring their A-game against the rookie wideout who has made some of the best corners in the league this year look foolish.
RB Tyrone Tracy
Talk about a diamond in the rough. The Giants struck gold with Tracy in the fifth round of this year's draft. The dynamic running back leads all rookies in rushing yards and his 3.22 yards after contact average trails only the Bucs' Bucky Irving. The former wide receiver turned running back knows how to operate in the open field with excellent vision and agility to make defenders miss. He has the versatility to line up all over the field and isn't afraid to lower his shoulder to fight for extra yardage.
LG Jon Runyan Jr.
The Giants made a concentrated effort to get better on the offensive line and one of their big signings was stealing Runyan away from the Packers in free agency. So far the risk has paid off as Runyan has been one of New York's best offensive linemen turning what was a major weakness last season into one of the team's strengths. He's allowed just one sack on the season and has twice allowed zero pressures in games this season.
Top Players On Defense
NT Dexter Lawrence
Lawrence isn't just Giants' best defensive player on the team — he's one of the best players in the league. The veteran nose tackle has an outstanding nine sacks on the year on 36 pressures with 38 tackles and eight for a loss. He has been stout against the run, and while he primarily plays the nose, he has the versatility to bump over to 3-technique and even line up outside in some cases. He has elite athleticism for a 6'4", 340-pound man and possesses grown-man strength to blow back centers and guards off the ball. Lawrence presents a huge challenge to rookie center Graham Barton and the Bucs will likely need to help him in the form of chips from both guards.
OLB Brian Burns
Burns is a force and a player you must game plan around and has been one of the more underrated players at his position. He plays the the game with a relentless motor, using his speed and athleticism as well as an understanding of the game and how to use technique to beat offensive tackles. He has six sacks and 46 tackles, nine for loss, and seven pass breakups on the year.
LB Bobby Okereke
Since signing with the Giants last season, Okereke has been a rock in the middle of the field for New York. Big and strong, he is a sure tackler with sideline-to-sideline speed that allows him to track and chase ball carriers. Adept in pass coverage, he can stick to running backs and tight ends in man-to-man situations and hold his area in zone coverage. He's the Giants' leading tackler with 75 tackles and also has two sacks two forced fumbles and recoveries on the season.
Final Thoughts
The Giants aren't a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball but have several pieces that can make them dangerous. They have a young secondary that ranks fourth in the league in passing yards allowed and a dangerous rotation of pass rushers with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. Wan' Dale Robinson is a tough cover in the slot and Darius Slayton can take the top off with his elite speed. The Bucs will have their hands full but are the better team and should be able to show it on Sunday when these two teams face off in a must-win game for each club for different reasons.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
• Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gets Positive Status Change Ahead of Giants Game
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft
• ESPN Analyst 'Bullish' on Buccaneers Making the Playoffs in 2024