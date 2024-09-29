Keys To Cannon Fire: How the Bucs Can Beat the Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to continue their winning ways over the Philadelphia Eagles after beating them in five of their last six contests. However, the Bucs received unfortunate news on Saturday, learning that right tackle Luke Goedeke did not pass concussion protocol and will be inactive for Sunday's game. With Goedeke down it will make the offense's job that much harder, especially down their No. 3 receiver in Jalen McMillan.
The Eagles are dealing with injury issues of their own with wideouts Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown ruled out and they are expected to be without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. With both teams dealing with injuries, it will come down to the most disciplined team and who can take advantage of the others' weaknesses. Even down pivotal players in the lineup, the Bucs have a shot of beating the Eagles on Sunday if they follow these keys to cannon fire.
Make The Eagles Offense One Dimensional
If the Bucs are going to beat the Eagles on Sunday, they'll need to force Philadelphia’s offense to be one-dimensional. A tall task, as the Bucs have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, and Jalen Hurts is one of the best in the league. Combined with Saquon Barkley, the Eagles rushing attack is truly something to fear. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers have the eighth-worst rush defense in the league, allowing 137.7 yards per game and six touchdowns to opponents. The return of Vita Vea to the lineup should help them, but if the Bucs are going to have a chance to win this game, they need to shut down Philadelphia’s vaunted rushing attack.
However, if the Bucs can slow down the Eagles' run game, Philadelphia's offense is down several key pieces. The offense is down both of their star wide receivers this week. A.J. Brown, dealing with a hamstring, and Devonte Smith dealing with a concussion. To make matters worse, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is also likely to miss the game with concussion. That means the Eagles will be relying on Johan Dotson, Jonny, Wilson, Paris, Campbell, and John Ross at the wideout position. Extra emphasis will need to be placed on containing Dallas Goedert, but the Bucs have the edge in coverage when it comes to containing Philadelphia's passing attack. Of course, that means nothing if they can’t stop the run.
Force Jalen Hurts To Make Mistakes
In correlation to the first "Key to Cannon Fire", if the Buccaneers can shut down the run game, Jalen Hurts has not been himself through the first three weeks of the season. He has turned the ball over five times including four interceptions and one fumble. Philadelphia's offensive line outside of Johnson is banged up as well with Landon Dickerson dealing with a wrist injury and Mekhi Becton, dealing with a finger injury.
Hurts has been sacked seven times and pressured 49 times on the season. He's thrown an interception in every game and has had eight turnover-worthy plays in just three weeks. The Bucs have struggled to record sacks, but have consistently gotten pressure on the quarterback. With backup receivers in the ballgame, the Buccaneers' defensive front will need to put the pressure on Hurts and combined with solid coverage force him to throw the ball sooner than he wants to. If the Bucs' defense can do that, there’s a possibility they can force Hurts into making mistakes and (hopefully) turnovers.
Start Out Fast On Both Sides Of The Ball
23 straight games! It’s been 23 straight games since the Buccaneers have had an opening-drive touchdown. They need to get that monkey off their back and end that streak this Sunday if they want to have a chance of beating the Eagles. While there are injuries to Philadelphia's offense, their defense is relatively healthy and has playmakers at all three levels. If the Bucs fall behind quickly, They can make it difficult for Tampa Bay's offense to move the ball the way they want to start the game. Starting fast will be imperative for the Buccaneers offense.
On defense, containing Jalen Hurts as a passer and rusher and stopping Saquon Barkley will be paramount to the Bucs' success. Starting the defensive series with a quick three-and-out will help set the tone for the day and give them confidence after the start they had against the Broncos. With the Eagles down several premiere playmakers, the Bucs defense needs to take advantage by stopping the run and putting pressure on Hurts on Sunday. If the Bucs show they can score points quickly and shut down Philadelphia's offense quickly the odds of them winning on Sunday increased dramatically.
