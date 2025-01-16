Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Fuels Speculation About Potential Buccaneers Move
The Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 seasons are now complete after the Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs and the Buccaneers lost in the Wild Card round to the Washington Commanders. Both teams had their issues in 2024, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just trying to stay afloat after going all-in during the Brady era while the Dolphins failed to meet expectations that have been cast upon them due to their elite roster.
Both franchises will now be looking to turn a new leaf this offseason to improve their 2024 campaigns. That will mean new faces in new places, whether it be the NFL draft, free agency, or the trade block. With Miami's season not going to plan, star veteran wideout Tyreek Hill looked to have called it quits during their final game of the season before appearing to publicly hint that he wanted out of Miami not even two weeks ago.
Since Hill's comments, the two sides have appeared to reconsider keeping the All-Pro wide receiver in Miami through the end of his contract which is set to end before the 2027 season. However, even with the news of the two sides figuring things out, Hill posted an intriguing tweet to his 'X' account stating the following — "3 hour drive to Tampa about to be a breeze."
Now, for most, this is a harmless tweet from Hill. But for NFL fans, they turn their rational hats on, and of course, they'll immediately think that Hill is interested in heading to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers.
There is still no confirmed request from Hill or the Dolphins that they are trying to move on from the slightly disgruntled star, but Hill has always been vocal about what he wants for himself and his career which is what led him to Miami from Kansas City to begin with.
The Buccaneers aren't necessarily looking for another wide receiver to their room, especially one of Hill's nature. They currently will have to look at what they plan to do with Chris Godwin, but outside of his contract, they are pretty much set with Evans and WR3 Jalen McMillan and will look to build around them whether in free agency or the draft.
