Who is the most underpaid Buccaneers player?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of talent on their roster, and they are fortunate to have many of those who were drafted by the team recently.
Among those is running back Bucky Irving, who was a fourth-round pick last year before popping off in his rookie season. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon listed Irving as the most underpaid player on the roster.
Irving deserves a raise
"At a cost to the Bucs of just $978K, the rookie fourth-round pick put up 1,514 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He’s slated to make just $3.8 million over the course of the next three years," Gagnon writes.
Irving's draft positioning is the only reason behind his small salary. He proved in his rookie year that he should be getting paid more, but he won't see much of a pay bump until the end of his rookie contract in 2028.
By then, if he is still playing on the same level that he is now, he could run into a fortune.
