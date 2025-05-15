Buccaneers third-year edge rusher named team's most underrated player
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby is entering his third season with the team, where he hopes to have his best year to date.
Diaby, who turns 26 later this month, was a third-round pick by the Bucs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisville. Diaby had 7.5 sacks in his rookie season, but only 4.5 in 2024. Despite his dip in sacks, Diaby still had a tremendous season with the team.
Pro Football Focus writer Jonathan Macri identified the most underrated player on every team in the league, and Diaby was the person for the Bucs.
Diaby could be on rise next season
"Diaby didn’t explode in the sack column in 2024, which kept his play under the radar, but his underlying pass-rush metrics suggest he had a breakout season in 2024," Macri wrote.
"Perhaps most impressive about Diaby’s past season is that he delivered an 18.1% pass-rush win rate, which was a top-10 mark for the position, as were his 70 total pressures. Sacks are often what makes headlines, but Diaby is well on pace to regress positively in that regard, which will likely keep him from remaining underrated."
The Buccaneers could benefit from Diaby getting more sacks to his name in the upcoming season, but as long as the pressure is there, Tampa's defense should be in great shape.
Diaby and the Bucs will participate in OTA's later this month that will prepare the team for training camp at the end of July.
