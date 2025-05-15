3 primetime games Buccaneers fans should look forward to
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to the national spotlight, and their 2025 schedule delivers three high-profile primetime showdowns that could shape the trajectory of their season.
Each matchup will test the Buccaneers against playoff-caliber opponents, setting the stage for major storylines as the team chases another NFC South crown. Tampa Bay fans will have plenty to circle on the calendar.
READ MORE: WATCH: Legendary HC Jon Gruden reveals Buccaneers' 2025 schedule
Week 2: Monday, Sept. 15 – at Houston Texans (7:00 p.m. ET, ABC)
This early-season clash sends the Buccaneers into one of the AFC's rising powerhouses. Houston has captured back-to-back AFC South titles since drafting C.J. Stroud in 2023, and they’re coming off a playoff run that included a dominant 32-12 win over the Chargers. While Stroud’s development plateaued slightly in 2024, the Texans responded by adding to his supporting cast and tightening up a defense that ranked sixth in the league last season. That unit, anchored by Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, should give Tampa Bay’s offensive line a serious test.
The Buccaneers will also be motivated by history. They’ve never won a regular-season game in Houston. A statement win on Monday Night Football would help reverse that trend and serve notice across the league.
Week 7: Monday, Oct. 20 – at Detroit Lions (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
When these two teams meet, sparks tend to fly. The Buccaneers and Lions have formed a compelling mini-rivalry in recent years, with each game serving up drama and playoff implications. Detroit won both meetings in 2023, including a 31-23 playoff victory. But Tampa Bay got a measure of revenge in 2024, earning a 20-16 win at Ford Field.
This year’s rematch will look a little different, as the Lions lost both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs. Even so, they’ll have a healthy Aidan Hutchinson back to anchor their defense. For Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, this will be a proving ground game on the national stage and a measuring stick for how far they’ve come since their postseason battles with Detroit.
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 – at L.A. Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
A cross-country trip in late November pits Tampa Bay against a Rams squad still loaded with veteran talent and looking to stay relevant in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday Night Football matchup has the feel of a potential wildcard tiebreaker, especially if both teams remain in contention deep into the season.
It’s a high-pressure, prime-time setting in SoFi Stadium, and for the Buccaneers, it could serve as a litmus test heading into the final stretch of their 2025 campaign. Tampa Bay’s ability to execute on the road under the lights, against a playoff-caliber defense, will reveal a lot about their postseason ceiling.
From a Week 2 showdown against a rising AFC power to a revenge tour in Detroit and a potential playoff preview in L.A., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have no shortage of prime-time pressure this fall, and they wouldn’t want it any other way.
READ MORE: Buccaneers get early shot at Super Bowl champion Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers star defender 'pissed off' ahead of 2025 season
• Last two Buccaneers OCs to face each other in Week 1 Panthers-Jaguars matchup
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduce new program to put more home fans in stands