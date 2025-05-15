3 primetime games Buccaneers fans should look forward to

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have FOUR primetime games this season!



Week 2 - at #Texans MNF

Week 7 - at #Lions MNF

Week 12 - at #Rams SNF

Week 15 - vs #Falcons TNF#WeAreTheKrewe

#TNFOnPrime #MNF #SNFonNBC



📸: @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/38uTXx22Jh