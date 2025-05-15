Buccaneers-Falcons Week 1 odds revealed
The 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season is inching closer and closer. Wednesday night, the NFL released teams' schedules for the upcoming season, and the Buccaneers seem to have a reasonable schedule to win the NFC South again and make a playoff run.
Tampa Bay won't have to head overseas to play an international game and will have four primetime games, two coming on Monday Night Football and the others on Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football.
Outside the marquee games, the Bucs will also play their division rivals twice in the year, as is tradition — that starts early in Week 1 when the krewe heads to Atlanta to face off against the Falcons.
Buccaneers Early Betting Favorites
According to DraftKings, the Buccaneers, despite entering Week 1 on the road, are slight early favorites (-2.5) to come away with a victory from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tampa Bay will be looking for revenge against the Falcons in 2025. In 2024, the Falcons bested the Buccaneers in both matchups. In Week 5 from Atlanta, the game went into overtime only for the Falcons to win the coin toss and walk off with a 45-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins to KhaDarel Hodge.
The Bucs would have another shot at the Falcons just three weeks later. However, the creamsicle jerseys once again reared their ugly head as the Bucs dropped the tightly contested game 31-26 at home.
Both teams seem to have improved this offseason, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. The major difference this season is that the Falcons will be riding with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, who will undoubtedly test the Buccaneers' young secondary.
