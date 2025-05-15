See where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in early NFL MVP odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be the first team that comes to mind in the NFL MVP conversation, but their quarterback is firmly in the mix entering the 2025 season.
Buccaneers signal-caller Baker Mayfield holds +2500 odds to win the NFL MVP, according to FOX Sports. That ties him for eighth-best in the league alongside C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love.
Tampa Bay has reasons to be optimistic. Mayfield, often labeled as a game manager or a placeholder starter, has quietly posted elite production since arriving in Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Last two Buccaneers OCs to face each other in Week 1 Panthers-Jaguars matchup
"Mayfield might not be viewed as one of the game’s elite quarterbacks, but he’s statistically been among the best since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023," FOX Sports wrote.
His numbers back that up. Mayfield was third in the NFL in passing yards (4,500), second in passing touchdowns (41), and fourth in passer rating (106.8) last season. His play helped Tampa Bay win its fourth straight NFC South title — and expectations are even higher now.
“Would it be much of a surprise if Mayfield improved those numbers in 2025?” FOX Sports asked. “If he does and the Buccaneers win the NFC South again, Mayfield will almost surely be in the MVP discussion.”
With Chris Godwin returning as a trusted weapon and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka joining the offense, Mayfield has a complete arsenal at his disposal. If he can take another step forward, he won’t just be in the conversation — he could make a serious run for the NFL’s most prestigious individual award.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Buccaneers almost didn't draft franchise star WR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers land NFL legend in 2007 PFF NFL Redraft
• Buccaneers reportedly opening season with rivalry game on the road
• Shilo Sanders has awesome reaction to receiving Buccaneers gear
• Buccaneers defensive coach identifies key area of improvement for 2025