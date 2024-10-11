Must-Start Bucs for NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are squaring off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and it will be a crucial division game early in the year.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
Buccaneers D/ST
Yes, I have been burned on this before, but if at first you don't succeed, as the old saying goes. Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix are two quarterbacks who were prepped to start right away, but QB Spencer Rattler was not — with that in mind, a late start on preparation may give Tampa Bay's defense the edge here, especially against a unit that has already been struggling the last three games under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
WR Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin is due for one. The Bucs wide receiver did not catch a touchdown pass last game against the Atlanta Falcons, but with Marshon Lattimore shadowing Mike Evans, now may be a great time to cash in on the touchdown he's been looking for. Godwin has been exceptional this season regardless and gets plenty of targets, so go all-in on that anyway.
READ MORE: Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Donates for Milton Relief
Sit 'Em
WR Mike Evans
No, this isn't just because of Marshon Lattimore. Well, sure, that's a part of it — you never know exactly what's going to happen between those two, but Dennis Allen is also likely not to giv Evans the man-to-man looks he so often desires. With his recent production, he may be limited during this particular game.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving already is the victim of a running back committee, but New Orleans' rush defense is staunch. They only give up 105 yards per game on the ground, which is good for eighth-best in the league. Combine that with some split carries with Rachaad White, and it may be better to have Irving up against a more favorable opponent.
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs LT Quietly Dominant vs. Falcons in Week 4
• Eagles Release Former Bucs Pro Bowl Linebacker
• How Did the Bucs Grade Out After Their Week 5 Loss to the Falcons?
• Former Coach Weighs In on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Evolution