Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Donates for Milton Relief
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't play football in the Tampa Bay area for all that long, but he still has a lot of love for the state of Florida — and he's donating money to help it in the wake of another natural disaster.
Parts of Florida were hit hard with Hurricane Helene a few weeks ago, and it didn't take long for Hurricane Milton to come through and cause more devastation. Milton made direct impact at Siesta Key before going through the middle of the state, and the Tampa Bay area was one area among many that suffered damage from hurricane-force windspeeds.
Brady lives in Miami, so he wasn't too affected by Milton — but he's still giving back to the state of Florida and helping communities in the area he used to play in. Brady announced on Thursday that he was donating $100,000 to help get supplies and essentials to Floridians and need and is partnering with food delivery company Gopuff to match the donation.
Brady was frequently involved in the community while he played in Tampa Bay, working with defensive back Logan Ryan to help animal shelters in Tampa Bay, among other things. It's good to see Brady continuing that work across all of Florida after leaving the Buccaneers, and the money will hopefully go to good use in helping Floridians recover from a devastating hurricane season.
