Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial stretch coming up before the bye week, where they'll look to try and beat the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — and that's without star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. This week, it's the Chiefs, who boast perhaps the best defense in the NFL.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
TE Cade Otton
Cade Otton was a huge part of Tampa Bay's offensive firepower against the Falcons, catching two touchdowns on nine receptions with 81 yards to boot. With Godwin and Evans out of the picture, Otton is getting a bit more load share and can benefit from that again against the Chiefs. You probably don't have two tight ends on your roster, but if you do, give Otton a look.
RB Bucky Irving
Irving is now nursing a toe injury that has been bothering him for a bit, per head coach Todd Bowles, but that shouldn't matter too much. He still ran for 44 yards on nine carries and also did work in the receiving game, catching seven passes for 40 yards. Irving remains Tampa Bay's best producer at running back, so start him if he's in your lineup.
Sit 'Em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Tampa Bay's defense has given up 1,755 yards of offense (438.4 yards per game) and 16 touchdowns (4.0 per game) in the last four games. Yeah.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield, meanwhile, has thrown seven interceptions in his last four bouts. He does throw a considerable amount of yards and touchdowns to offset that, which typically makes it fine, but he's playing probably the best defense he's played all year and those yards and touchdowns may not come as easy. If you have a better option at quarterback, it may be worthwhile to explore it.
