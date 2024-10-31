Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Kansas City Chiefs head coach are familiar with one another, as at one point Bowles coached under Reid, and the two will now face off against one another again as head coaches when the Bucs make their way to Arrowhead Stadium for a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.
Bowles hasn't been all that successful against his former boss, only going 1-2 against him, but he did get the better of Reid back in 2020 when Bowles served up a fantastic game plan as the Bucs' defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians when Tampa Bay dismantled the Chiefs' potent offense in Super Bowl LV.
Before Monday night's kickoff between the two teams, Reid spoke with reporters about Bowles.
"He's very intelligent. He played in the league for a long time," Reid said. "Has a great feel for defensive football. He's sharp. He gives you a lot of different looks."
READ MORE: Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
Yes, Bowles is a mastermind when it comes to dialing up a defense, but so far this season his defense has lacked in many areas limiting what he can do on that side of the ball. The Bucs have relied heavily on their offense this season and Bowles will be hopeful that his defense can step up to the plate against Kansas City.
The Chiefs' offense, on the other hand, hasn't been as electrifying as we have become accustomed to and likely will make the Buccaneers defense look better than they actually are. Bowles has come under scrutiny lately, but this is his chance to turn things around against a team that is undefeated in the league.
The Bucs have two games before their bye week and will be hungry to finish off the first portion of their season strong before an easier back half of the schedule that should allow for them to try and make a push for the playoffs.
