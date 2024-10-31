Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help in a few different places. And time is running out to get that help in the trade market.
The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5 is fast approaching, and it will be the last time that the Bucs have the ability to improve the team via an in-season trade. Bucs general manager Jason Licht is not one for trading for players midseason very often — in fact, the last time he did so was for nose tackle Steve McLendon in 2020 for a sixth-round pick. That being said, they still need some help, and one of those areas they need help in is at wide receiver after both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went down with injuries.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra had his own takes on who should be available during the deadline, and among them was New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams. He has the Bucs as a great fit for him, mentioning that he could serve as a big-body target in lieu of Mike Evans and that the Jets likely don't require his services with Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson on board.
Here's a little bit of what he wrote on the potential trade:
"Williams wouldn't replace Evans — no one would. But he could be the boundary weapon that Mayfield and the Bucs currently lack. It's of little surprise that in the week after losing Evans and Chris Godwin Mayfield's yards-per-attempt figure fell to 6.6, his second-lowest of the season (ahead of only the anomalous loss to Denver). The former No. 1 overall pick has been impressive in Tampa, but dinking-and-dunking isn't where he's at his best. He needs a pass-catcher who can open the offense and land bombs."
READ MORE: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles
There are a few interesting things to note here. The first is what it would cost for the Bucs to get this trade done — Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick, so that may be too much for Tampa Bay. The Bucs also don't have a sixth-round pick, as they gave it up in the Carlton Davis trade with the Lions.
There's also the matter that Mike Evans will likely be back after the bye week in Week 11, so the effectiveness of a big-bodied wideout like Williams would be less important. Should the Bucs look to trade for a receiver, that would be something to consider.
In the meantime, Tampa Bay will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football the day before the trade deadline.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers CB Says 'Us, As Players' Have to Do Better Job
• Tom Brady to Return to Tampa Bay to Call Second Bucs Game for FOX
• Potential Buccaneers WR Trade Target Comes Off the Board