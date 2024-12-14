Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 15 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Buccaneers are 7-6 and leading the NFC South, but they'll play perhaps the toughest opponent remaining on their schedule when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
RB Rachaad White
Rachaad White has emerged in the backfield the last two games while Bucky Irving has been playing banged up, recording two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders. Irving is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, so it would be worthwhile to ride that wave and keep him in your lineup.
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans didn't get in the end zone against the Raiders, but the Buccaneers will need his large frame when going up against the NFL's very best red zone defense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will look his way inside the 20, and you should look his way when you set your lineups.
Sit 'Em
Buccaneers D/ST
Tampa Bay's defense has been playing well lately, but while the Chargers aren't prolific at putting up points, the Buccaneers are banged up on defense. They're down to safeties Kaevon Merriweather (who just rejoined the team a few weeks ago) and defensive back Christian Izien at safety, and Izien is questionable for this game. That lack of depth at safety will make it tough for them to generate fantasy points, so leave them be for another defense.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving is a phenomenal player, but he's unfortunately a little banged up. Irving left the team's game against the Raiders early due to a back injury that flared up, and while he is questionable to play against the Chargers, it may be best to stick with another running back if you have one.
