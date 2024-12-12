Tom Brady Congratulates Bill Belichick On Becoming North Carolina's Next HC
Tom Brady spent just a few seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback, but he was able to achieve much success in that time winning the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl while helping create the culture we see today with the help of former head coach Bruce Arians.
While Brady had success in Tampa Bay with the Bucs, his legacy was mostly built during his 20 years with the New England Patriots where he was paired with legendary head coach Bill Belichick. While the relationship between the two became a bit strenuous at the end of their marriage, Belichick and Brady achieved things that will be hard to replicate in the future for many NFL teams.
Belichick, after departing as the Patriots' head coach, has now been out of the game for a year but will get another chance as a head coach — this time, in the collegiate ranks, after agreeing to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after they moved on from Mack Brown.
With the news now official that Belichick will be taking over the Tar Heels program, Brady took to his Instagram to congratulate his former head coach via a story stating, "Congrats Coach. The Tar Heel way is about to become a thing."
Brady and Belichick spent a total of 20 seasons together, winning six Super Bowls in the process, and are widely considered the best quarterback-coach duo of all time. The two have cleared the air since their tumultuous ending and it seems as if the relationship is back to where it should be.
Belichick's deal with the Tar Heels is over a three-year period and has multiple inclusions that will seemingly set up the program for now and the future, as he will focus more on coaching while allowing a general manager to focus on the recruiting/portal aspects of this new era of college football.
