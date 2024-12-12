Justin Herbert Dealing With Numerous Injuries Ahead of Buccaneers-Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks on Sunday against the Chargers, but it's looking like he won't be 100% when they do.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hasn't been practicing in the week leading up to the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's because he's dealing with a large number of injuries. Per the Athletic's Daniel Popper, Herbert has three different ailments he's working through at the moment — he sprained his left ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, he has a left leg contusion (a very big bruise, essentially) and his left knee has been swelling up.
While Herbert isn't explicitly playing against the Bucs, he has a history of playing through injuries, so it's likely he'll play through this. He clearly will not be at full power when he does, though, and multiple lower body injuries should render him far less mobile.
The Bucs and Chargers will face off at 4:25 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium.
