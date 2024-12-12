Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Exemplifies the 'Next Play' Mentality
By one measurement Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had his worst game of the year against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now, it fortunately came in a 28-13 win, but we've now seen the Buccaneers quarterback complete less than 63 percent of his passes twice in the past month including this past Sunday.
On the other hand, Mayfield finished just five yards shy of 300 passing and had three touchdowns. On yet another, the Tampa Bay quarterback also threw two interceptions.
As frustrating as that stat line is — and was to watch at times – it's also a sign of what makes Mayfield special: The fact that he never gives up.
“To me, it’s the mentality of ‘next play is the most important’ and then when it comes down to in-the-game situations, things that you really want to go over mentally throughout the week," Mayfield said when asked about breaking out of those slumps to make key plays in critical moments. "Obviously, that helps with experience and time, but you cover those situations, you understand where you want to get the ball, where you want to do it and sometimes it’s a chaotic situation but you don’t want to…
"It’s just heightened awareness – you don’t want to let the situation dictate how you’re feeling but just really [pay] attention to details and get back to basics in those moments.”
Up by just eight points in the closing moments of the game, Mayfield connected with rookie receiver Jalen McMillan on a 29-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bucs the 28-13 lead they'd eventually win with.
Fans at home and in the stadium were likely stressed out during the lows and maybe even sharing some not-so-friendly words of encouragement for the quarterback, and Mayfield says they weren't alone as he embodies the mantra that we are all our worst critics at times.
“I’m not exactly a great example of positive self-talk," Mayfield says. "I just hit the reset button, go through it, look at the pictures on the sideline and just move on. We need everybody to do their job each play, so I have to be the tone-setter when it comes to that. If I’m making a bad play, it’s the next one. Let’s move on, let’s make it happen.”
That mental toughness is what makes this Buccaneers team dangerous, even if it isn't as talented or synchronized as some of the versions we saw in the past. That determination to never quit doesn't start and end with Mayfield, however.
“It’s an unbelievable group. That’s what made me want come back here. I wanted that, just because of the group that we have, the key pieces here, the culture that’s been set far before I was here. For guys to actually be able to hit the reset button and say, “If I just do my job and we play for each other and play together, good things are going to happen.’ That’s really rare to have, but it’s what makes this group so special,” Mayfield shared about his team.
Every play is a new opportunity to do the right thing, and doing the wrong thing on the last one won't prevent that from coming.
Mayfield understands that, as does the entire Tampa Bay roster. This weekend the collective will get more opportunities to do the right thing on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, though the margin for error figures to be significantly smaller this week compared to the last.
