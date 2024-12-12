Buccaneers Designate Training Camp Standout for Return From Injured Reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are activating one of their young rookie wide receivers from injured reserve.
The team announced on Thursday that they're activating wideout Kameron Johnson for return from injured reserve. Johnson has been on injured reserve since Week 5 due to an ankle injury, but now, he's set to be activated to the active roster once again.
The news may come with more grim tidings for Bucs fans, though. Johnson's activation from IR is likely because wideout Sterling Shepard's status is up in the air. Shepard suffered an injury to his foot against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and was not out at practice initially on Thursday.
Johnson has only seen one target in the NFL, and it was a pass to him while he was wide-open against the Philadelphia Eagles. He dropped that pass, and so if he gets playing action on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers, he'll look to redeem himself in his next bout of NFL action.
