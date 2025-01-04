Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 18 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another do-or-(probably) die game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. A win will crown the Buccaneers as NFC South Champions and take them to a playoffs, while a loss would see them wait on the result between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
The game has huge implications, and there are a few big fantasy football implications, too — that is, if you're still playing fantasy in Week 18. Most championship games have wrapped up already, but if you're still fielding a team at this point, we have you covered.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
WR Mike Evans
This one is easy. Evans 85 yards away from his 11th-straight 1,000-yard season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will want him to get that number. He'll be targeted a significant amount because of that, and you can reap the benefits. Evans had two touchdowns against the Panthers, so if he gets another score and gets over 85 yards, you'll score big.
QB Baker Mayfield
Naturally, if Evans gets yards, so does Mayfield. Mayfield threw five touchdowns and over 350 yards against the Panthers, and he'll go up against a New Orleans Saints team that is much worse. Expect him to go off this week, so make sure he's your QB if you're trying to win that fantasy championship.
Sit 'Em
WR Sterling Shepard
Sterling Shepard has been a big producer when he's been in over the middle of the season. but that has changed after Jalen McMillan has come on strong in the back half of the year. He's a little banged up and not as big a part of the offense anymore, so keep him on your bench.
TE Payne Durham
Payne Durham has filled in for an injured Cade Otton these past few weeks and he's looking to do so again, but he hasn't been a big producer. He caught two passes for just 36 yards against the Panthers, so look for another tight end in this final week of fantasy football.
Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out for Season Finale vs. Saints
