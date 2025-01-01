Buccaneers' Final 2025 Opponents Becoming Clearer
For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know what their schedule will be for next season. Per usual, they will face the NFC South twice as they do every season. They know what two other divisions they'll take on, as well, going up against the NFC West and AFC East next season with home games against the Niners, Cardinals, Patriots, and Jets. Their away schedule is brutal, with two cross-country trips to play the Rams and Seahawks and road games against the Bills and Dolphins.
But there are still three games left undecided, and that's where things get interesting.
If the Bucs win on Sunday, they will have games against the other two NFC division winners, the East and North, which would mean games against the Eagles (home) and the winner of the Lions and Vikings game (away).
In addition, when the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, it ensured the odd game would rotate between AFC divisions with each year altering between home and away game. The Bucs got the extra home game this year, meaning next year, it will be an away game. Again, if the Bucs secure the division on Sunday, they would face the first-place winner of the AFC South, which would be the Texans.
However, if the Bucs were to lose on Sunday, they would drop down to second in the NFC South division and have games next season against the Commanders at home and away against the Lions or Vikings and the Colts. There's a lot at stake on the line on Sunday when the Bucs take on the Saints for the NFC South divisional crown.
Tampa Bay is looking to make it four straight years capturing the title and making the playoffs. Coming in as 14-point favorites, there's a lot of optimism the Bucs can get it done. If they do, they'll have a firm grasp on who they'll be playing next season as well.
