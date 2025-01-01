Bucs Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Pivotal Week 18 Game vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some roster moves again as they get ready to take on the New Orleans Saints with their playoff aspirations on the line.
Last week, the Bucs signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to the roster after he was released by the Miami Dolphins and cleared waivers. They also activated safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver Kam Johnson from injured reserve while promoting punter Jack Browning from the practice squad to the active roster.
In order to make all those moves, the Bucs had to clear spots on the active roster. In what became a Black Saturday, the Bucs released several players. Linebackers Antonio Grier Jr and Vi Jones and defensive linemen Ernest Brown were all waived in order to make room for the additions to the roster. Jones was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals to their active roster, while Brown and Grier Jr. went unclaimed.
On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they had brought back Grier Jr. and Brown to their practice squad. It wouldn't be a long reunion, though, as FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported Wednesday that the Cowboys are signing Brown to their active roster. Brown signed late before camp but made the team's initial 53-man roster, although he would land on injured reserve right away not coming back until late October. Brown has been active for just three games and has seen just 21 snaps on defense.
To replace Brown on the practice squad, the Bucs have signed rookie offensive tackle Garret Greenfield, also reported by Auman. The South Dakota State alum has spent time with the Giants and Seahawks this season. Here is my scouting report on the 6'6" 311-pound lineman I wrote in April:
Greenfield has a massive wingspan and lower body explosiveness to fire out of the snap to meet speedier edge rushers. The two-time captain has a mean streak and incredible grip strength with 55 starts at both tackle positions. However, he will struggle against power, will need to tighten his kick slide, and needs to improve his recovery skills and anchor. He hasn't had any known meetings with the Bucs.
The Buccaneers and Saints will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the NFC South on the line for Tampa Bay.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Luke Kuechly Reveals Why Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is Extremely Impactful
• NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 18?
• Former NFL QB Praises Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield After Career-High Marks in 2024
• Falcons Loss is Buccaneers' Gain as Tampa Bay Now Controls Playoff Destiny