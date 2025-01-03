Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out for Season Finale vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing two players in the secondary ahead of their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints.
Tampa Bay is set to play a win-and-in game against the New Orleans Saints, and a victory would guarantee an NFC South crown and a trip to the playoffs. The Bucs will need all hands on deck for that game, but they'll be missing — per head coach Todd Bowles, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., dealing with knee injuries, are both out.
Tight end Cade Otton, who is dealing with a knee injury and hasn't played since the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is questionable and a game-time.
Cornerback Josh Hayes should start in Dean's place. Hayes has had a bit of a rough go of it this year, allowing a passer rating of 128.2 with three receiving touchdowns given up. That being said, Winfield Jr.'s presence in the secondary should be a big help, and Tampa Bay will need it to lock in and win the NFC South.
