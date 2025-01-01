Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Receives More Praise From Tom Brady
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on a hot streak. In his last three games, he has thrown for 950 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Bucs' Week 15 thrashing of the Chargers that saw him throw for four touchdowns against the league-best scoring defense, and after a 359-yard, five-touchdown performance this past week against the Panthers, he's taking home the award yet again.
But that's not the only acknowledgment Mayfield is getting for his play on Sunday. Former Buccaneers quarterback turned Fox Broadcast analyst Tom Brady is also laying the praise down on Mayfield, naming him one of his top three stars of Week 17.
"My first star of the week goes to Baker Mayfield," Brady said. "He was absolutely in the the zone. 359 yards, five tuddies, five incompletions against the Panthers. The Bucs can clinch the South with a win over the Saints on Sunday, and I will be there for the call, I can't wait."
As Brady alluded to, he'll get the call for the Bucs-Saints game on Sunday with the NFC South division on the line. It will be the third game this season that Brady will have called for the Bucs, with the Eagles and 49ers games being his other two called games. Mayfield is the fourth Bucs player to receive a Star of the Week nod by Brady, with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving all getting the honor earlier in the season.
As for Mayfield, he is having a career year with the Buccaneers in 2024. He's thrown for 4,279 yards passing with 39 passing touchdowns, a 71.7 completion percentage, and a 107.6 passer rating. He also has 310 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground as well. The Bucs need Mayfield to be sharp on Sunday with the NFC South Division on the line when the Saints come to Raymond James Stadium for the regular season finale.
