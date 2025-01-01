Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs Makes MVP Case For Baker Mayfield
When you look at the numbers in the race for the NFL MVP, one thing jumps out immediately, and that's Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield doesn't have the flashy national headlines or win totals as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Sam Darnold, but he does have the numbers. And some of them are better than the front runners in Allen and Jackson.
While the term "MVP" has changed somewhat over the years, going from the most valuable player on a team's roster to more of a quarterback stats and wins an award, the Bucs starting quarterback has a case. Mayfield is third in passing yards (4,279), first in completion percentage (71.7) with the fifth most attempts (538) amongst 19 QBs that have had 400 or more attempts, tied for second in passing touchdowns (39) and second in total touchdowns (42), and has the fourth best passer rating (107.6) in the league. However, the Bucs are sitting at 9-7 hoping to kick down the door on the playoffs.
Though without Mayfield the Bucs aren't even sniffing this opportunity. Sounds to me that Mayfield is a pretty valuable player for the Bucs and the league. Well, I'm not the only one. Recently, Bucs All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs took to X, making his case for Mayfield for NFL MVP as well.
Of course, some people will point to the Bucs' easy schedule to end the season. Others will point out Mayfield's 15 interceptions and 13 fumbles, although only two were lost. Some might point to his 39 sacks on the season despite his offensive line being credited for just 12 according to Pro Football Focus. Still, Mayfield has been an invaluable part of the Buccaneers' success and the season could've fallen apart if not for his play on offense, especially with the defense facing so many injuries as they have all season. Mayfield has also been putting up numbers even since losing one of his best receivers in Week 8 and losing Mike Evans for four weeks.
The Bucs might not have the flashy national headlines or the most consistent team, but Mayfield has been playing at an MVP level. And While he's certainly a long shot to win the award, there are some people, including his left tackle, that think he should at least be mentioned in the conversation.
