New name emerges in Buccaneers’ latest mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of injuries/struggles in their secondary last year and have major holes at the position.
The Buccaneers could address those struggles in the upcoming NFL Draft. Pro Football Network expects the team to address this position in a recent mock draft.
Pro Football Network’s Daniel Harms has Tampa Bay selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 19th pick in the draft.
Harms pointed to Starks’ skill set, stating, "Malaki Starks is one of the smartest players in this class, and Tampa Bay's secondary was a problem last season. He's a versatile safety who can play single-high and split-field coverage and can also play the nickel role for a defense that isn't afraid to come downhill and defend the run."
The Georgia star was able to handle practically any deep coverage responsibility while also playing in the slot if needed. Starks played three seasons for the Bulldogs, recording 197 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, and six interceptions in his collegiate career. In the 2024 season, he had 77 total tackles, four for loss, and one interception.
The Bucs are seeking assistance in the secondary, especially at the safety position in case Jordan Whitehead departs in free agency. Last season, the secondary faced challenges, specifically in coverage and preventing big plays. Adding a player like Starks, who can play multiple roles, will be good to help. Adding him to pair with current star Antoine Winfield Jr. will be good for his development.
If Starks is available when Tampa Bay is on the clock, he could very well be a good fit for their defensive revamp.
