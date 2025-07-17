New 49ers signing could be very good news for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison has yet to sign his rookie deal, but a new NFL development could see it happening sooner or later.
The NFL had a second-round shakeup this season when the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans both signed their rookies, Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgens, respectively, to a fully guaranteed deal for the first time in NFL history. As a result, the remaining 30 second-round picks (which includes Morrison) decided not to sign their deals in hopes of getting the same — and if a player does not have a deal by training camp, they cannot participate.
That number went down by one on Wednesday night, though, as the San Francisco 49ers officially signed their second-round pick, defensive lineman Alfred Collins, to his deal. Collins got $9 million of his $10.3 million deal guaranteed, which comes out to 88% — that could trigger a lot of other second-round picks to sign, including Morrison himself.
Morrison was picked by the Buccaneers at pick No. 53. Last year, that pick went to the Washington Commanders, and they selected tight end Ben Sinnot. Sinnot's four-year deal was for a total of $7,227,950 and he got $4,597,851 of that guaranteed — that's about 64% of the deal guaranteed. This year, per the NFL CBA, Morrison is set to make $8,209,282 on his rookie deal across four years, and if you guarantee 88% of that like Collins got, Morrison would be guaranteed to see $7,224,168. To show how impactful Cleveland and Houston's signings were, Morrison would potentially get what is essentially Sinnot's entire deal guaranteed if he got the same deal that Collins did for the 49ers.
It's unknown if Morrison will end up getting that exact guarantee percentage like Collins did, but it does likely mean that he and other second-round picks will sign their deals fairly soon. And whatever Morrison's number ends up being, he's still likely to get more guarantees than Sinnot did at his draft position last year.
READ MORE: NFL world reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new throwback uniforms
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century