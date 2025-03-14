New Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick's contract details revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a significant addition to their defense by bringing in Haason Reddick, a proven pass-rushing threat.
After parting ways with key defensive pieces this offseason, the Buccaneers sought a veteran presence to bolster their front seven. Now, the financial specifics of his deal with Tampa Bay have emerged.
READ MORE: Buccaneers reinforce offense with veteran addition from San Francisco 49ers
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Reddick has signed a one-year contract worth $14 million, with $12 million of that amount guaranteed.
Breaking down the contract details, Reddick will receive a base salary of $2 million, which is fully guaranteed. Additionally, he is set to earn a $10 million roster bonus if he remains with the team on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. Beyond that, Reddick will also have the opportunity to earn up to $117,647 per game as an active roster bonus.
This contract structure provides the Buccaneers with flexibility while also ensuring Reddick is well-compensated for his impact on the field. Coming off an impressive stint with the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago, Reddick’s addition bolsters Tampa Bay’s defensive front, giving them a dynamic presence off the edge.
Reddick has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent pass rushers in recent years, recording 39 sacks over the last four seasons. His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks will be a key asset for Tampa Bay as they aim to remain competitive in the NFC South.
The investment could be significant for Tampa Bay’s championship aspirations if Reddick delivers at his usual level.
READ MORE: Buccaneers losing key offensive player to Minnesota Vikings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers hire former Steelers offensive coach
• Buccaneers take top pass rusher in post-free agency mock draft
• Buccaneers swap linebackers with Dolphins in interesting free agency move