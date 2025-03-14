Buccaneers losing key offensive player to Minnesota Vikings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained practically every starter from their offense from a season ago after agreeing to contract extensions with wide receiver Chris Godwin and left guard Ben Bredeson. The Buccaneers are setting themselves up for another high-profile offensive attack behind the arm of quarterback Baker Mayfield and new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.
With that being said, the Buccaneers aren't going to be able to keep everyone. That's just how life goes in the NFL with Tampa Bay already working with a tight salary cap.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule to a one-year deal. Skule ended up proving to be a key depth piece for Tampa Bay last season, starting in five games while right tackle Luke Goedeke and left tackle Tristan Wirfs were dealing with injuries.
Skule stepped in at right tackle for four consecutive games early in the season after Goedeke was sidelined due to a concussion. He replaced Wirfs on the left side of the line after the All-Pro selection was injured against the San Francisco 49ers. Skule started in his place the following week against the New York Giants.
It didn't look pretty at the beginning with Skule matched up against Lions star Aidan Hutchinson but he proved himself as a reliable option as time went on. He allowed four sacks and 12 total pressures in 213 pass-blocking snaps.
Skule spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers. He joined the team in 2022 as a member of the practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract following the season. Skule was on the active roster in each of the last two years, appearing in all 34 regular season games and three playoff contests over that time.
The 28-year-old was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was with the 49ers for two years before being released ahead of the 2022 season, opening up his path to the Buccaneers.
The Vikings are set to return both of their starting tackles from last season so Skule will likely fit in as a swing tackle once again in Minnesota. He's also got some experience playing guard.
