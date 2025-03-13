Buccaneers swap linebackers with Dolphins in interesting free agency move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a linebacker in free agency to the Miami Dolphins, but the good news is that they're gaining a linebacker from the Miami Dolphins, too.
It's not a trade, but a swap — per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins while Dolphins LB Anthony Walker Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two linebackers essentially replace each other at their respective positions.
Ironically enough, both players are extremely similar, and perhaps not in the way that Bucs fans are hoping. Britt was a liability in coverage, giving up a 108.5 passer rating and clocking in an abysmal 41.1 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus, but Walker wasn't much better, giving up a 94.4 passer rating in coverage and coming in with a 39.1 coverage grade on PFF. Both were decent against the run, with Britt coming up with 40 solo tackles to Walker's 34.
All-in-all, both players should occupy the same place on the depth chart in an ideal scenario. Britt was not supposed to play as much as he did last year, but with SirVocea Dennis once again injured, he had to step in and performed poorly on passing downs. The Bucs get Walker, who has displayed good coverage abilities in the past but has massively dropped off as he approaches 30.
The Bucs will likely still need to get a linebacker in the NFL Draft, but until then, they replace some depth.
