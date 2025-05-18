LOOK: Buccaneers rookie wide receiver puts on full uniform for the first time
It's a surreal moment to get drafted to an NFL team after working hard in college. That feeling probably doesn't go away when you put the uniform on for the first time.
That's what the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Event has often been for. The event is for NFL rookies to pose for their upcoming rookie cards, and as a result, it's mostly made up of offensive skill position players. The Buccaneers have drafted those players in the later rounds every year for a bit now, but they took one in Round 1 with Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Egbuka, however, didn't show up to the event this year. Oregon wideout Tez Johnson, however, did, and you can see him in his Bucs uniform for the first time down below — he's in the middle row and next to New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.
Johnson is currently wearing the No. 83, but it's unknown if he intends to keep that number once the roster shaves down — if he makes it, that is. Johnson ends up in quite a stacked wide receiver room in Tampa Bay, and he may have to stake his claim as a return man if he wants to make the roster.
Either way, he's wearing red and pewter right now, and he'll give fans a better idea of what he can do when he wears it this preseason.
