New Bucs pass rusher Haason Reddick breaks silence on ‘bizarre’ year with Jets
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Haason Reddick has been a force to be reckoned with in the NFL, netting 11 or more sacks from 2020-23. He didn't do that last year, though — in fact, he had just one.
That's because Reddick held out all offseason and a good portion of last year's NFL season, being activated in Week 7 when he played for the New York Jets. Reddick had initially played for the Eagles and wanted a contract extension, so when he was traded to the Jets, he had expected that to happen. It didn't, though, as the Jets did not give him his long-term deal, and so he played on a reworked short-term deal until the end of the season.
Naturally, fans may be worried about his holdout and lack of production last year, especially compared to his play as soon as two years ago. But Reddick held his introductory press conference, and when asked about his tumultuous 2024, he made sure to tell Bucs fans not to worry.
"I know that everybody is worried about last year, but last year was last year, right? I'm here now, different mindset, different space," Reddick said according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud. "I'm just ready to put the past behind me and move forward — what better place to do it than here?"
When pressed further, Reddick admitted that it was a strange time in New York with the Jets, but that he isn't thinking about it any more as he gets ready to suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Very bizarre. Very bizarre, weird. But as I said, last year is last year. The only thing on my mind is moving forward and looking toward the future. I'm looking forward to what I can bring the team here."
It certainly seems as if Reddick has a good head on his shoulders as he comes to Tampa Bay. And with no contract to hold out on and one year to play, he could do some great things with the Buccaneers in 2025.
