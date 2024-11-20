Giants Locker Room Reportedly in Turmoil as Daniel Jones Benched Before Buccaneers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be facing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday. The team benched him for quarterback Tommy DeVito, and a new report seems to indicate that the rest of the team isn't particularly happy about it.
A new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday stated that players are "disappointed" in the team's decision to both bench Jones and make him a third-string quarterback behind Drew Lock. One unnamed offensive player seemed to particularly take issue with the reasoning behind the benching, thinking that it has to do with Jones' contract and the desire to avoid any injury guarantees that could occur against the salary cap next year if Jones kept playing.
“We’re not idiots. They did it because of money," the anonymous player wrote to Schultz. "So be it. But Daniel has been all class, never complained, and is now being completely disregarded. The TEAM record is bad. You can point fingers everywhere. To try to blame him is trash, and making him third string is weak as fu**. [sic]”
What does this mean for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It's hard to say, but if the reports are to be believed, than the Bucs may be playing a fractured Giants team in Week 12. That would work to their benefit — Tampa Bay is 4-6 and needs to win absolutely every game it can to stay in the playoff race, and this may just be the "get-right" game the team needs.
