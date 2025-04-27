NFL Draft Analyst gives Buccaneers excellent grade for 'no skips' NFL Draft
The day after the NFL Draft is always a great time to look back on draft classes with a more objective lens. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked fans when they went wide receiver in Round 1 with Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, but later thinking had many liking the pick.
And for quite a few sports analysts, it wasn't just the pick — it was the whole draft. The Bucs have been getting some strong reviews for their class of Egbuka, Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison, Kansas State nickel corner Jacob Parrish, Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker, SMU defensive tackle Elijah Roberts and Oregon wideout Tez Johnson. One analyst, CBS' Mike Renner, had five A+ grades for the draft, and the Bucs were among his five teams.
Not only was Tampa Bay on the list, it was at the top of it — he mentioned that the Bucs were close to picking every player lower than their draft value, meaning that almost every pick the Bucs made was a steal in Renner's eyes.
"The Bucs were the closest any team came to a “no skips” draft where every player was ranked higher on my board than where they got drafted," Renner wrote on Twitter. "Only Emeka Egbuka was lower and by just 4 spots (pick 19 vs. 23 on my board)."
Only time will tell if that A+ grade will manifest itself in reality. But general Jason Licht is very good at what he does, and the Bucs will use their players to revamp both sides of the ball and push for a Super Bowl.
