NFL free agency 2025: Where the Buccaneers' roster stands
Free agency is in the rearview, and it's full steam ahead toward the draft for the Bucs.
The team got to work, bringing back key free agents while adding depth to positions that had befallen injury and ineffectiveness in 2024. Chris Godwin and Ben Bredeson return to the fold, keeping continuity on the offensive side of the ball, while Lavonte David will lace up his cleats for another season as well.
The Bucs attacked perhaps their biggest weakness out of the gate by signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal. The hope is Reddick can return to a form that saw him notch four double-digit sack seasons in a row. Corner Kindle Vildor and linebacker Anthony Walker are new additions to the defensive depth with over 100 combined starts, and the Bucs did well to re-sign valuable depth of their own in Greg Gaines, Anthony Nelson, Sterling Shepard and Bryce Hall.
However, there are still positions of need on the roster. Corner, inside linebacker, edge, and wide receiver are positions that are likely to be addressed draft weekend and as early as Round 1. Tampa Bay currently has 73 players rostered against the 90-man offseason limit with six draft picks slated in April to add to it. Assuming they make no trades, the Bucs fall about 11 players short of the limit which will likely be supplemented through undrafted free agency.
When looking at the roster there appear to be about 40 locks not including upcoming draft picks which leave about 13 spots up for grabs. If five go to the 2025 draft picks the battle for the final roster spots will be intense. Here is a snap shot of the Bucs current roster headed into the draft.
Quarterback: 3
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Michael Pratt
The Bucs return all three quarterbacks from last year's team after re-signing Trask to a one-year deal in free agency. Mayfield has elevated his game in each of the past two seasons, notching career-bests in several categories in 2024, including touchdowns. Trask has impressed and has the full confidence of the staff if he is called to action. The team is also high on Pratt's future and hopes he will challenge Trask for the number two job. The Bucs are unlikely to address quarterback in the draft with needs elsewhere on the team.
Running Back: 4
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
D.J. Williams
The Bucs struck gold last year in the draft with Irving. The fourth-round pick lit up the stat sheet with his elusive tackle-breaking runs. White falls into a complementary role as a third-down back who is probably the best pass protector in the league. Tucker made the most of his opportunities and brings value as a returner. The team liked what Williams did behind the scenes as well. I wouldn't be shocked if the Bucs picked up a running back late in the draft with White on an expiring deal.
Wide Receiver: 11
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Jalen McMillan
Sterling Shepard
Trey Palmer
Rakim Jarrett
Kam Johnson
Ryan Miller
Marquez Callaway
Tanner Knue
Dennis Houston
Retaining Godwin was a huge win for the Bucs, who are now returning their trio of talented wideouts. Led by Evans, the Bucs return one of the league's best passing attacks. McMillan is expected to take a bigger step in year two after ending his rookie season with eight touchdowns. Getting Shepard back is great for continuity and he made some big plays last year. After that, expect an intense battle for the final one to two spots that will likely include a drafted rookie added into the mix.
Tight End: 5
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Ko Kieft
Devin Culp
Tanner Taula
Last season, Otton proved he could do it all, and he really stepped up when Godwin and Evans were out. He is in line for a possible contract extension as he enters the last year of his deal. Durham showed up with some big grabs and his first career touchdown, while Culp impressed late down the stretch and could be set for a bigger role next season. However, the Bucs are doing their due diligence at the position and could add one via the draft.
Offensive Line: 12
Tristan Wirfs
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Charlie Heck
Elijah Klein
Lorenz Metz
Silas Dzansi
Luke Haggard
Raiqwon O'Neal
Garrett Greenfield
With Bredeson back in the fold, the starting five that led to the huge turnaround in the run game are locked in place. The Bucs will need to address the depth at the position group. They replaced Justin Skule with Heck and are high on Klein and his ability to play along the line. Bredeson also brings flexibility to the interior. I can see a world where the Bucs come out of this draft with an offensive line prospect, perhaps as high as the third round. They could also address the position after the draft with an available veteran.
Defensive Line: 8
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
C.J. Brewer
Mike Greene
Adam Gotsis
Eric Banks
The Bucs return their defensive line depth from last season apart from veteran William Gholston, who could still be a possible signing depending on how the draft plays out. Vea is a monster and Kancey is expected to take another leap, one that hopefully sees him healthy for a full season. Hall had a breakout year and is expected to carry that in the final year of his deal. Bucs general manager Jason Licht called defensive tackle one of the deepest position groups in the draft and it would be a surprise if they didn't draft one at some point, adding competition to the room.
Outside Linebacker: 7
Haason Reddick
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
Jose Ramirez
Daniel Grzesiak
Reddick is the short-term answer that will helpfully put the outside linebacker room over the edge. That being said, relying on a 30-year-old edge rusher coming off of his least productive season in the league, no matter the reason, is putting too many eggs in one basket. Diaby was a league leader in several key pass rush statistics but struggled to rack up sacks without a true threat across from him. The hope is Reddick will help unleash Diaby this season. The Bucs have said all the right things about Braswell going into Year 2, but he is still an unknown as far as what they are getting this season. Nelson brings steadiness and special teams prowess, but the Bucs should certainly be in on the position in the draft as early as pick 19.
Inside Linebacker: 6
Lavonte David
SirVocea Dennis
Anthony Walker
Deion Jones
Antonio Grier Jr
Deion Jennings
David returns, Dennis' shoulder has been surgically healed and Walker is an upgrade over the options in 2024, but talent is still needed at this position. Life after David is coming and Dennis hasn't been the epitome of healthy. The Bucs have been linked to several backers in the draft and it appears they will select one early in the draft with a pick surely coming within the first four rounds.
Cornerback: 8
Zyon McCollum
Jamel Dean
Christian Izien (NCB/S)
Bryce Hall
Kindle Vildor
Josh Hayes
Tyreek Funderburk
Dallis Flowers
The Bucs added extra veteran depth to this room with Vildor and re-signed Hall while holding onto Jamel Dean, an unpopular move with some fans. However, it never made sense to create an unnecessary hole on the roster, and corners in free agency received stupid dollars. Instead, the Bucs are sure to add depth to the room through the draft with someone who could eventually take over for Dean. The Bucs have been attached to cornerbacks who are projected to go in the first round and did their due diligence at the all-star games and the NFL Combine.
Safety: 5
Antoine Winfield Jr
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom
Marcus Banks
The shift of Smith to safety is a smart move that gets a playmaker on the field more and provides added versatility to the defense. Winfield Jr. will be itching to bounce back after an injury-marred season while Merriweather is a welcome re-signing who stepped up after he re-joined the team. I expect the Bucs to take a look at this position in the draft, but if they don't, there is still a deep pool of talent available in free agency.
Special Teams: 4
K Chase McLaughlin
P Riley Dixon
P Jake Julien
LS Evan Deckers
After an atrocious 2024 season, the Bucs set out to fix their punter situation and think they did so by adding CFL All-Star Jake Julien and former Bronco Riley Dixon in free agency. As far as punter competitions go, this will be one to watch come camp.
READ MORE: Buccaneers take athletic South Carolina safety in new mock draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency
• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency