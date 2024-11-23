NFL Insider Links 8x Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick to Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not strangers to bringing in talent from New England. Current Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was a director of player personnel with the Patriots from 2009-11, and of course, he would later bring in quarterback Tom Brady in free agency — a decision that would eventually land the Bucs a Super Bowl.
So could he do it again? Some within the league think so, per NFL insider Diana Russini.
Russini wrote a piece for the Athletic about the NFL rumor mill heading into Week 11, and her last bit of info came in regard to Bill Belichick, who has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach with the New England Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. Belichick has expressed interest in returning to coaching, and Russini asked 10 coaches and execs from across the NFL where they thought Belichick would end up.
Most mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars, a fellow Florida team in flux, but they also mentioned two other teams — and one of them was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Russini.
"The other two teams that came up frequently: The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (should those jobs open up)."
That job would have to open up, of course. Head coach Todd Bowles has his team at 4-6 after a disappointing skid, but the team has very easy schedule to close the season. There's a chance Bowles drags his team out of a hole like he did last year, but if he does not and the Bucs miss the playoffs, he could end up getting fired — and that would pave the way for someone like Belichick.
Would the Bucs really do that, though? Belichick typically likes a lot of control over his rosters, and Licht may not take kindly to that. Additionally, the team already has a rising offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who they may want to retain should Bowles get fired.
A lot can happen during the rest of the year. For now the Buccaneers face the Giants in New York on Monday, but should the dominos fall a certain way this year, the Bucs could be dipping into a familair well once again.
