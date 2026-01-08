What Todd Bowles' return means for Buccaneers star Mike Evans

After a season that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get off to one of the hottest starts they've seen in recent memory and then one of their worst collapses to end a season, the organization has decided to stick with head coach Todd Bowles into the 2026 season.

For the first time since 2019, the Bucs failed to reach the playoffs and will need some major changes along the staff and roster this offseason.

The offseason coordinator hires mixed with free agency and the NFL Draft is when general manager Jason Licht and Bowles will get to show what direction they truly want this team to head in, and one question mark that is still out there is whether or not Tampa Bay will have future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

What will Evans do now that Bowles is returning in 2026?

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There are plenty of solid arguments to make when it comes to Evans potentially wanting to either leave for a better opportunity at another Super Bowl or retire. One of those has become his obvious frustration with the team.

From his actions during and following the defensive collapse in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons, or his reaction leaving the field as the season unwound, it is clear that Evans is not excited with the direction the team has been headed.

Mike Evans absolutely pissed on the sidelines.



He was screaming cuss words after the Bucs couldn’t get a stop 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BakmPPjwk9 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 12, 2025

Mike Evans shows love to the fans as he leaves the stadium. pic.twitter.com/42cmEaEejV — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) January 4, 2026

While his frustration with the direction of the team is an obvious reason to consider his future, you also have to take into account that he could be looking to get another Lombardi Trophy and leave in free agency because he will once again likely be working with a new offensive coordinator.

It would be hard to imagine Evans in another uniform outside of the Bucs, and while the option to go out and ring chase elsewhere is enticing, it hasn't been the way he has operated his entire career.

Now, the latter scenario, the new offensive coordinator, could have more of an impact. Evans has had numerous different coordinators throughout his career, but at this stage of his career, is he ready to perhaps learn a whole new system amidst the disaster that the team has become? Questionable. But again, this is Mike Evans we're talking about, and his character always shines brightest when it's most needed.

There is no telling if the decision to roll the dice with Bowles again has had an impact on Evans' future. It's not an easy thought to have, but at this point, what thought hasn't crossed everyone's mind?

