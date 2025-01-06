NFL World Reacts to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' 1,000-Yard Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will always be a Buccaneers legend. But he furthered his case to be an NFL legend on Sunday.
Coming into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Evans needed 85 yards to continue his legendary streak of 1,000-yard seasons, and to break Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career with 11. Things looked tight, but with less than 20 seconds left in the game, the Buccaneers got a pass to Mike Evans and he took it the rest of the way to finish with 89 yards — enough to continue his streak. Players and coaches mobbed him in celebration afterward as the Bucs got him the record and a 27-19 win over the Saints to win the NFC South.
Evans has been a class act and a fantastic wide receiver for his entire career, so naturally, the NFL World — everyone from former players, pundits and fans — all came out in support of Evans and his legendary record.
Here is how social media reacted to Evans and his continuing 1,000-yard streak:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 18
• Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead Involved in Car Accident, Placed on Non-Football Injury List
• Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett 'Feels Like a Rookie Again' in Return to Team
• Why Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Was Named 'Biggest Snub' After Pro Bowl Voting