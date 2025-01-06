Bucs Gameday

NFL World Reacts to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' 1,000-Yard Streak

The NFL World couldn't be happier that Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans continued his 1,000-yard streak to 11 games.

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a reception to put him over 1,000 yards for the season in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will always be a Buccaneers legend. But he furthered his case to be an NFL legend on Sunday.

Coming into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Evans needed 85 yards to continue his legendary streak of 1,000-yard seasons, and to break Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career with 11. Things looked tight, but with less than 20 seconds left in the game, the Buccaneers got a pass to Mike Evans and he took it the rest of the way to finish with 89 yards — enough to continue his streak. Players and coaches mobbed him in celebration afterward as the Bucs got him the record and a 27-19 win over the Saints to win the NFC South.

Evans has been a class act and a fantastic wide receiver for his entire career, so naturally, the NFL World — everyone from former players, pundits and fans — all came out in support of Evans and his legendary record.

Here is how social media reacted to Evans and his continuing 1,000-yard streak:

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

